Photo credit: Instagram

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Global pop star Jennifer Lopez, 57, has revealed a candid question her son once asked her about her daring stage outfits. Her stage fashion, featuring glamorous bodysuits and high heels, seemed somewhat unfamiliar to her young son.

According to U.S. entertainment outlet The Six Five, Jennifer Lopez recently appeared on the U.S. talk show The Drew Barrymore Show and shared an anecdote about an incident at a Las Vegas performance around 10 years ago.

“It was the day I did my first show in Las Vegas. The child was seven at the time,” Lopez said.

After the show, her son Max came up to his mother. Lopez thought he would compliment her performance, but what he said was not what she expected.

Max called out, “Mom!” and then asked, “Why do you never wear pants onstage?”

Recalling the moment, Lopez laughed and said, “I thought he was going to say the show was really good, but instead he asked me that.” She added, “I thought I might have seemed pretty strange to him.”

Lopez’s answer to her son’s question was simple. She explained, “I’m a showgirl. I’m a dancer and a showgirl. That’s what I do.”

She did not change her stage style after that. She continued to showcase her signature daring fashion, including bodysuits with sparkling embellishments and leg-baring outfits, and has worn similar styles not only onstage but also in everyday life.

Lopez recently wrapped up her Las Vegas residency show Up All Night. The JLo Show, featuring the production’s dazzling stage sets and costumes, is also set to be unveiled.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.