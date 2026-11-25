Photo: Kang Ji-young's social media

Fifteen years have passed since 'New Employee.' Back then, Kang Ji-young was eliminated after finishing eighth in the final. She has made a triumphant return to MBC.

On the 25th, Kang Ji-young made her debut as an MBC radio DJ on MBC FM4U's 'Good Morning FM with Kang Ji-young.'

At the opening that day, Kang Ji-young seemed particularly moved as she recalled memories from 15 years ago. She revealed, "It took a full 15 years for me to officially start working at MBC. I was eliminated after finishing eighth in the final of 'New Employee' in 2011."

At the time, MBC held an open recruitment for announcers through the survival program 'Our Sunday Night—New Employee.' The final successful candidates included announcer Kim Dae-ho, who rose to fame through 'I Live Alone,' as well as announcers Oh Seung-hoon and Kim Cho-rong.

The lineup of those eliminated was impressive, too. Notable presenters who came out of 'New Employee' include Jang Sung-kyu, who established himself as a star MC; Kang Ji-young; former KBS announcer Kim Ji-won; former sports announcer Jeong In-young; and sports caster Lee Ho-geun.

Kang Ji-young added, "After failing to make the cut on 'New Employee,' I went to J Company (JTBC). I spent 14 years going through the mill, being honed and polished, and today I've returned to MBC."

The pain of rejection was not an end but a new beginning. Kang Ji-young, Jang Sung-kyu and Song Min-gyo later began new lives as JTBC's inaugural announcers.

Kang Ji-young rose to stardom on 'Political Desk,' where she was praised as a 'goddess in glasses,' and later cemented her standing as an announcer by landing the weekend anchor role on 'Newsroom.' She announced she was going freelance last year, and has since worked as a star host, appearing on Netflix's 'The Devil's Plan 2' and hosting the National Sovereignty Grand Festival marking the 80th anniversary of Liberation, among other things.

After taking the long way around, Kang Ji-young sat in the MBC studio, which felt like home, and quipped, "It may sound a little presumptuous to say, 'I came back as a diamond from a rough stone,' but it's my first day, so please go easy on me."

She also shared an anecdote about her nerve-racking first day at work. Kang Ji-young said, "I guess it's inevitable to feel nervous before your first broadcast. I couldn't sleep, so I stayed up all night." She added candidly, "I got up at 3 a.m., ate a bowl of udon to get myself together, and came in. If you'll bear with me just a little, I'll soon try to relax."

After returning following 15 intense years, Kang Ji-young now opens each day with a show bearing her name.

Reporter Kim Young-rok lunarfly@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.