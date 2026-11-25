[Jung Yoo-na, Sportschosun] Kim Jong-min and Shindong are building anticipation for 'The Great Escape: Urban Legends.'

Kim Jong-min and Shindong, who are returning to 'The Great Escape' series after a long absence with TVING's original 'The Great Escape: Urban Legends,' set to premiere on Wednesday, December 2, at 6 p.m., shared everything from their thoughts to behind-the-scenes stories from filming.

Having returned to a warm welcome from many fans, Kim Jong-min shared his feelings: “I was truly grateful that so many more people than I expected had supported us and waited for us. I'll try to make my escape while getting along well with the younger members.”

Shindong also said, “I'm greeting everyone again through 'The Great Escape' series for the first time in five years. As soon as I stepped onto the set, I saw that my legs were trembling, and I thought, ‘I'm really back.’ I felt even more reassured to be back with Jong-min hyung. I'm truly grateful to everyone who waited for us.” He added, “Ho-dong hyung left me with the words, ‘There are clues everywhere.’ I'll trust those words, keep searching until the very end this time too, and make sure we escape.”

There is also curiosity about the chemistry among the escape team on 'The Great Escape: Urban Legends.' Kim Jong-min spoke warmly of his younger castmates: “I thought we clicked even better than expected. I've been in broadcasting for a long time, but it's not easy to have this kind of chemistry. I think it's thanks to the younger members being so considerate.” Shindong said, “We got in sync much faster than I expected,” adding, “Everyone has such different personalities and roles, so the fun of this team is that you never know who will shine in each room.”

Now the eldest member of the season, Kim Jong-min said, “They're more capable than I am, so rather than feeling like I was leading them, I felt like we were linking arms and moving forward together. I was actually grateful to the younger members.” About his performances as “Kim Discovery” and the “Intermittent Genius,” he joked, “This time I really was intermittent, so I wasn't easy to spot, but since it had been a long time, I worked hard.”

Attention is also focused on the difficulty of the missions on 'The Great Escape: Urban Legends' and the performance of Shindong, the team's brains. Shindong said, “Honestly, I was a little rusty during the first escape,” adding, “Clues that I would have spotted right away before showed up a beat late. Maybe the production team has been honing their skills all this time, because there were lots of puzzles that you had to think through one more twist to solve. The difficulty has definitely gone up.”

Meanwhile, the meeting between “Captain Shin” Shindong and “Captain Yoo” Yoo Byung-jae has drawn attention. Shindong said, “I wondered if having two captains would lead to clashes, but once we actually tried it, Byung-jae took in the overall flow of the story, while I break down the clues one by one and narrow down the answer. Our roles were clearly divided.” Their synergy has fans eager to see more.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.