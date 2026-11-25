[Sportschosun reporter mj.cho] BigBang’s G-Dragon amused people after revealing that he was a VIP on a food delivery app and sharing an unexpected nickname.

On the 24th, YouTube channel ZIP DAESUNG showed BigBang members G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung gathering to chat.

In the video, G-Dragon appeared wearing a hat emblazoned with the BigBang logo, black-rimmed glasses and a comfortable gray T-shirt.

As he talked about food with the other members that day, G-Dragon took out his phone and checked a food delivery app. It was revealed that he had a whopping 478 restaurants saved to his favorites on the app he regularly uses, a revelation that surprised people.

Even more surprising was the nickname G-Dragon used on the delivery app. Despite being a globally renowned star, he was using his real name, 'Kwon Ji-yong,' without any other alias.

Taeyang expressed surprise that G-Dragon was using his real name, and G-Dragon burst out laughing as he looked at his phone. Though he used the delivery app frequently, he reportedly didn’t know how to change his nickname. The production team added the caption, 'A delivery app VIP who doesn’t know how to change his name,' which brought more laughter.

Meanwhile, G-Dragon debuted as a member of BigBang in 2006 and marks the 20th anniversary of his debut this year.

Reporter mj.cho mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.