[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Actor Go Kyung-pyo is facing controversy over drunk driving, and a designated driver who once drove him has belatedly drawn attention with an account of the encounter.

On the 25th, a netizen identified as A shared on social media an anecdote about meeting Go Kyung-pyo when A used to work as a designated driver.

A recalled, “I met Kyung-pyo back when I was doing a lot of designated driving.” A added, “The fare would probably have come to around 50,000 won, and he gave me another 50,000 won as a tip.” A also tagged the phrase “Please don’t drink and drive,” drawing attention.

The accompanying photos included a selfie of A and Go Kyung-pyo posing cheek to cheek, as well as a 50,000-won bill that A said was the tip received at the time. The images of Go Kyung-pyo having used a designated driver in the past have drawn even more attention in light of the recent drunk-driving crash.

Netizens’ reactions were mixed. Some expressed disappointment, saying, “It’s not as if he’d never called a designated driver before, so why on earth did he do that that day?” and “That’s upsetting.” Others criticized drunk driving itself, saying, “Whether he called a designated driver in the past or this wasn’t his first time, driving under the influence is a dangerous crime.”

Earlier, at around 3:30 a.m. on the 14th, Go Kyung-pyo was driving his own car while intoxicated in the Donggyo-dong area of Mapo District, Seoul, when he collided with a sanitation truck that was on the road.

Go Kyung-pyo’s blood alcohol concentration at the time of the crash was reportedly around 0.150%, far above the 0.08% threshold for license revocation. There were no passengers in his car, and one sanitation worker aboard the truck reportedly sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Photo: Yonhap News Agency

Later, at around 6:53 p.m. on the 23rd, Go Kyung-pyo appeared at the Seoul Mapo Police Station as a suspect on suspicion of drunk driving under the Road Traffic Act and was questioned. After about an hour and 40 minutes of questioning, he went home at around 8:35 p.m.

Appearing before reporters that day in a black suit, Go Kyung-pyo repeatedly bowed with a somber expression as he apologized. “I’ve received so much love from all of you, but what I did was truly irresponsible,” he said, bowing his head. “I have nothing to say except that I’m sorry.”

Asked how much he had drunk at the time of the crash, he replied, “I remember drinking a lot.” Asked whether he had anything to explain, he said, “There’s nothing else to explain. I intend to speak about the wrongdoing I committed,” indicating that he acknowledged his mistake and would take responsibility.

In particular, when asked why he had not called a designated driver, he replied, “I’ll talk about that during the investigation,” and avoided giving details.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.