[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Rino, who works as a drummer and music producer, opened up about a time in the past when he stood at the crossroads between life and death while suffering from severe depression and panic disorder.

On the 23rd, Rino looked back on a time when he faced extreme psychological difficulties and opened up about the hardships he endured on the YouTube channel 'Lee Sung-mi's Motganda.'

Rino said he had suffered for a long time without even realizing that his panic disorder had begun. He later went to a hospital for an evaluation and was diagnosed with severe depression and panic disorder. He began medication, but his symptoms showed little improvement, and he eventually received inpatient treatment at a hospital for about a month.

Speaking about what happened at the time, he said, "I ended up being hospitalized, and my hands and legs were tied and I was gagged, to the point that I was confined for a month." He said he also hurt the young people from his church who cared for him at the time with harsh words and actions.

The psychological pain did not go away easily even after he was discharged. Then Rino faced an extreme crisis at home, lost consciousness, and his heart stopped as well.

Recalling what happened, he said, "One day, I taped up the whole door, all the way around the doorknob, took several months' worth of medication for my panic disorder all at once, and my heart stopped. I woke up in the hospital 15 days later."

Fortunately, a passerby noticed something was wrong and checked the scene, leading to Rino's rescue. After spotting Rino's hand outside the door, the passerby called the police, and Rino was taken to the hospital immediately.

He was said to have been in such critical condition when he arrived at the hospital that his chances of survival could not be assured. The medical team even contacted his mother, who was on her way from Icheon, to tell her she should prepare herself.

Rino explained that the medical team had made repeated efforts to restore his cardiopulmonary function, but that his condition remained unstable. He said, "All my organs were open, to the point that I was pronounced dead. They said my heart kept restarting and stopping even after they used a defibrillator. I barely came back while unconscious."

After being unable to regain consciousness for about 15 days, he miraculously opened his eyes following prolonged treatment. But he did not immediately embrace life after waking up. Rather, he felt deep resentment and confusion over the circumstances that had saved him, and confessed that he even acted cooperative with the medical staff and pretended to be okay so he could be discharged. He said he later overcame that difficult period through the power of religion.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.