Image source: Lee Min-jung’s YouTube channel “Lee Min-jung MJ”

[Sportschosun reporter Sohyoung Kim] Actress Lee Min-jung showed off a special sibling-like bond with Rui, a member of the group XLOV. Rui became a hot topic from their very first meeting, earning the nickname “Lee Min-jung’s No. 1 younger brother.”

On the 24th, a video titled “The Prettiest Woman and the Prettiest Man” was released on the YouTube channel “Lee Min-jung MJ.” That day, Lee Min-jung set out to find a new younger sibling, saying, “I have an older brother and lots of older women I know, but I don’t have any younger brothers I know.” Since the guest could turn out to be a younger sister, she named the segment “A Younger Sibling I Know,” then introduced Rui, saying, “Please come out, Rui, who will be my younger sibling from now on,” prompting laughter.

As soon as he met Lee Min-jung, Rui said, “You’re so beautiful, it’s intimidating,” and shared that he had gotten up early and even reduced his puffiness before coming. The two quickly grew close as they complimented each other’s looks, and Rui decided to call Lee Min-jung his “older sister in Korea.” Lee Min-jung also declared to the camera, “Rui is my younger sibling,” and Rui happily said, “Everyone, I’ve got an older sister in Korea!”

The two then picked designs that suited each other at a nail salon and visited a contact lens store and Olive Young in turn. After shopping, Rui expressed his satisfaction, saying, “I like doing this with you, sis,” and the two grew closer, even exchanging contact information.

Their sweet four-frame photos also caught people’s attention. Wearing cute character headbands and striking flower-petal poses and winking, they looked playful, prompting netizens to comment, “They’re both so pretty,” and “I’d believe they were sisters.”

XLOV, of which Rui is a member, is a four-member boy group with a genderless concept. It has drawn attention for its styling that blurs gender boundaries and its androgynous visuals. The group also made headlines after appearing on episode 424 of MBC’s “Omniscient Interfering View,” which aired on the 14th, where it shared its offstage daily life and distinctive approach to its activities.

Meanwhile, Lee Min-jung married actor Lee Byung-hun in 2013, and they have a son and a daughter. She shares glimpses of her daily life and a variety of content on her personal YouTube channel.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.