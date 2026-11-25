[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Broadcaster Choi Hee confidently revealed the right side of her face, which had been affected by facial paralysis.

On the 24th, Choi Hee said, “But seriously, the results of this lifting treatment are so amazing..? I don’t usually accept ads for lifting treatments, but I paid for this one myself and was so satisfied that when an ad offer came in, I jumped at the chance,” revealing that she had undergone the treatment.

What Choi Hee was especially pleased with was the right side of her face, which had even been affected by facial paralysis. “Those who know will know, but I never show the right side of my face. They said the right side, which had been affected by facial paralysis, would age more severely, and it really has gotten worse on the right side alone. But now I’m taking selfies showing the right side of my face... The contouring is incredible,” she said, confidently revealing the right side of her face, which she had kept hidden.

In 2022, Choi Hee experienced severe dizziness and vomiting as a busy schedule and stress took their toll. She said she was diagnosed with shingles after going to the emergency room as many as four times, and later the virus attacked her facial nerve, paralyzing half her face. She then even stopped breastfeeding her second child and focused on treatment and rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, Choi Hee married a businessman in 2020 and has a daughter and a son.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.