Yonhap News TV

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Actor Go Kyung-pyo, who was questioned by police over a drunk-driving accident, spoke about what happened and how he felt at the time while answering a question about whether he had apologized directly to the injured sanitation worker.

Go Kyung-pyo appeared at Seoul Mapo Police Station on the evening of the 23rd and was questioned as a suspect in connection with the drunk-driving accident. He showed up at the police station nine days after the accident and first expressed his apology to reporters.

That day, Go Kyung-pyo said, “I’m sorry. You have given me so much love and attention all this time, but giving it back to you this way was truly irresponsible. I have nothing to say except that I’m sorry, and I’m truly sorry.”

One question that drew particular attention concerned the sanitation worker who was injured in the accident. Asked whether he had contacted or apologized to the injured worker directly, Go Kyung-pyo replied, “I met them in person and apologized, and seeing them worry about me instead makes me want to say once again how truly sorry I am.”

However, it has been reported that no settlement has been reached with the injured sanitation worker so far. The sanitation worker in their 60s, who was aboard the garbage truck at the time of the accident, reportedly sustained minor injuries.

Asked how much he had drunk, Go Kyung-pyo said, “I remember drinking quite a lot,” and said he would cooperate fully with the police investigation. He also said there was nothing about his wrongdoing for which he needed to make excuses or offer a separate explanation.

When reporters asked why he had not called a designated driver at the time, he briefly fell silent and sighed. He later said he would answer that question during the police investigation.

Go Kyung-pyo returned to face reporters after being questioned by police for about 1 hour and 40 minutes. He explained that he had given a truthful account of what happened on the day of the accident. Asked if he had anything to say to the production teams of the programs he appears on, he became tearful and said he had disappointed the people who trusted him.

Police are also considering whether to pursue a charge of causing injury under the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Settlement of Traffic Accidents, in addition to the drunk-driving charge. They plan to review the severity of the victim’s injuries and the circumstances of the accident as a whole. Meanwhile, police determined that the hit-and-run allegations raised by some were unfounded, citing his apology to the victim’s side immediately after the accident and the fact that he waited for police at the scene.

Earlier, at around 3:30 a.m. on the 14th, Go Kyung-pyo was driving his car after drinking in Donggyo-dong, Mapo District, Seoul, when he collided with a sanitation truck. His blood alcohol concentration was 0.150%, well above the 0.08% threshold for revocation of a driver’s license.

After the accident, Go Kyung-pyo posted an apology on his social media and said he would suspend all of his scheduled activities.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.