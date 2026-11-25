[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Singer Sam Smith captured attention with daring genderless fashion.

On the 25th, Sam Smith shared several photos showing what they had been up to on their account, without any particular caption.

In the photos, Sam Smith strikes a variety of poses in the middle of the road, showing off a distinctive fashion sense. The bold styling, pairing a long dress with high heels, especially catches the eye. A leather sandbag adds to the look, creating an atmosphere that is both unique and full of personality. Smith makes genderless fashion that breaks down gender boundaries their own, showing the qualities of a fashion icon.

Fans also reacted enthusiastically. They responded to Sam Smith’s new style with a range of comments, including “Beautiful,” “Lovely,” “Cool,” and “It suits you well.”

When one fan asked, “Are you okay?” Sam Smith coolly replied, “I’m better than before,” drawing attention. Smith also showed a relaxed attitude to match the bold fashion, capturing fans’ interest.

Meanwhile, Sam Smith announced their engagement to fashion designer Christian Cowan last May. The two began dating publicly in 2023 and have nurtured their love for about three years, with their relationship growing from romance into a lifelong commitment.

The two also attended the 2026 Met Gala together, making headlines. Christian Cowan, who is active in the fashion world, and Sam Smith, known for a distinctive style, drew attention as they appeared side by side at an official event.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.