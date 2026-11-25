Image source: Choa’s Instagram

[Sportschosun reporter Sohyoung Kim] Choa, a former member of the group Crayon Pop, is drawing attention after sharing how ear filler treatment gave her a noticeably younger appearance.

On the 25th, Choa posted a video on her social media titled ‘My Most Satisfying Ear Filler Review Yet,’ showing the procedure and her appearance before and after.

Choa explained that she had long been concerned that her ears lay flat and were hard to see from the front, and that she decided to get ear filler treatment after a friend introduced her to it.

Right after the procedure, Choa expressed her satisfaction, saying, “It’s even better than I expected. I love it,” and “Can you see how my ears are perked up?” She added, “Now that my ears are clearly visible from the front, my midface looks shorter, and it also makes me look a little younger,” and said, “This is the procedure I’m most satisfied with.”

Ear filler treatment typically involves injecting hyaluronic acid to add volume to the ears and refine their angle. It is said to make the ears more prominent and give the appearance of different facial proportions.

However, the area around the ears has a complex network of blood vessels, so bruising, swelling and inflammation can occur, as can serious side effects such as skin necrosis if filler blocks a blood vessel. Experts say that, given the risk of complications such as vascular occlusion, the procedure should be approached with caution and performed by a medical professional after a thorough consultation and with a precise understanding of the anatomy.

Choa, who debuted with Crayon Pop in 2012, married in 2021. After overcoming cervical cancer and infertility, she gave birth to identical twin boys in February this year.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.