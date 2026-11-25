[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Former national figure skater Yuna Kim showed off a skin-and-bones figure that put pregnancy rumors to rest.

On the 24th, a behind-the-scenes video from a photo shoot was posted on the official YouTube channel of Elle Korea, titled “Did You Fall for Me at First Sight? The World's Most Precious and Adorable Interviews with Yuna Kim, Seo In-guk, Huening Kai, and Kim Jae-won.”

The people who had taken part in photo shoots with abandoned dogs and cats held mock interviews with the animals they had bonded with for the shoots.

After meeting Tony, an abandoned dog, Yuna Kim said of their first meeting, “That lively, playful demeanor was so cute.” She said of Tony, “Tony is a baby, so they’re gentle and sweet, and they like people and treats,” then added, “Once you find a family, maybe you’ll be able to try everything you haven’t gotten to do. I hope you get to eat all your favorite treats to your heart’s content.” She said that, to her, family means “having a friend for life.”

The footage then showed Yuna Kim at the photo shoot. Wearing a mint-colored sleeveless dress, she showed off her slender figure even in unedited footage. It was hard to believe that pregnancy rumors about her had surfaced twice.

Photos Yuna Kim recently posted on social media sparked pregnancy rumors twice. Last month, rumors arose because she posted photos of a large teddy bear and a small one, prompting her agency to set the record straight: “She is not pregnant.” Later, another rumor surfaced because she covered her stomach and her cheeks looked slightly fuller than before. But Yuna Kim showed that she remains slender, dismissing the pregnancy rumors as a passing episode.

Meanwhile, Yuna Kim married Ko Woo-rim of Forestella in 2022.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.