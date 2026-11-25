[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Comedian Bae Yeon-jeong opened up about the life-or-death moments she faced while battling pancreatic cancer and the severe aftereffects of surgery.

On TV CHOSUN’s “Perfect Life,” airing today (the 25th) at 8 p.m., comedian Bae Yeon-jeong will share how she overcame pancreatic cancer and returned to a healthy daily life.

Bae Yeon-jeong appeared on “Perfect Life” with her husband and looked back on her battle with pancreatic cancer in 2003. “At the time, I underwent surgery that lasted about 16 hours and woke up about 20 hours later. They removed not only my pancreas but also my stomach, liver and spleen, and my whole body hurt,” she said, describing the intense pain. She continued, “It was so hard just to breathe and stay alive. I even said, ‘Why did you save me? I would have been better off dead,’” opening up about the suffering she experienced after surgery.

The person who stayed by Bae Yeon-jeong’s side was her devoted husband. “After she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, the doctor called me aside and advised against surgery. Her condition was so serious that surgery seemed impossible,” he said, describing how critical things were at the time. But he added, “I thought it was better to try and regret it than do nothing, even if I regretted it later,” moving viewers with the story of how he fought to save his wife. He also shared his deep affection for her, saying, “Seeing my wife healthy by my side now feels like a miracle.”

Viewers will also get to see Bae Yeon-jeong and her husband enjoying a healthy daily life after she overcame pancreatic cancer. The two went shopping together at a five-day market, where Bae, a doyenne of the food-service industry with 27 years in the gukbap restaurant business, put her own know-how for choosing good ingredients to use. As they walked through the market together, her husband carefully looked after her health, asking, “Are you okay? You’ve walked a lot since we came to the market today. You need to manage your condition well.” His caring side, even after 51 years of marriage, warmed viewers’ hearts.

The daily life of comedian Bae Yeon-jeong and her husband, who overcame a difficult battle with pancreatic cancer and now enjoy an active life, can be seen on TV CHOSUN’s “Perfect Life” today (the 25th) at 8 p.m.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.