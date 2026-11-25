Photo: Choi Yeon-soo’s social media

Photo: Choi Yeon-soo’s social media

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Young-rok] Model Choi Yeon-soo, ‘Choi Hyun-seok’s daughter,’ shared glimpses of a happy family trip.

On the 24th, Choi Yeon-soo posted several photos on her social media with the caption, “Our family.”

In the photos, Choi Yeon-soo is enjoying some time in the water with her 12-years-older husband, Kim Tae-hyun of DickPunks, and their son, Seo-ho. The happiness of the family stands out: Choi Yeon-soo, still fresh-faced as a mother in her 20s; Kim Tae-hyun, smiling brightly; and their adorable son.

Choi Yeon-soo expressed her deep affection for her son, saying, “A child who didn’t cry once on the plane and came smiling. Are you a natural flyer? Let’s go on trips often.”

Born in 1999, Choi Yeon-soo is the daughter of star chef Choi Hyun-seok and a model who made her debut through the 26th Supermodel Contest in 2017. She also appeared on Mnet’s ‘Produce 48,’ showcasing her fluency in Japanese and English and establishing herself as a social butterfly by serving as a bridge among trainees from different countries.

She later also worked as an actress, appearing in ‘I Can See Your MBTI’ and ‘Don’t Lie, Rahee,’ among other productions.

Last September, Choi Yeon-soo married Kim Tae-hyun of the band DickPunks, who is 12 years her senior. Although he is 12 years older, the marriage came about after Choi Yeon-soo, who had been his fan since childhood, actively courted the man she had finally managed to connect with.

Choi Yeon-soo welcomed a healthy baby boy in May this year. She is still a ‘new mom,’ just six months into motherhood.

Reporter Kim Young-rok lunarfly@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.