[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Singer Byul shared a hair-raising anecdote as she recalled her dating days with her husband, Haha.

On the 25th, KBS 2TV variety show Problem Child in House released a teaser video on its official channel titled, “The Famous Mapo-gu Lovebirds Haha and Byul: The Story of How He Changed His Status Through Marriage?!” The episode will be released on Tuesday, December 1, at 8:30 p.m.

In the video released that day, Kim Sook asked Haha, “Haven't you changed a bit since meeting Byul?” Haha nodded emphatically without hesitation, clearly agreeing. Byul chimed in, saying, “(Kim) Jong-kook oppa said he had changed his status through marriage,” sending the set into fits of laughter.

Byul drew particular attention by sharing a hair-raising yet hilarious anecdote from when she was dating Haha. “He [Haha] told me to stay the night. So when I said, ‘No,’ he said, ‘Lock the door and go to sleep.’ So I really locked the door, and then he came in via the balcony,” she revealed, bringing the studio down.

Laughter erupted at Byul's unexpected revelation, and Haha added, recalling the time, “I couldn't resist,” prompting even more laughter.

Haha and Byul married in 2012 and have two sons and a daughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.