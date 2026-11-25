[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Hwang Yoon-sung and Lee Chan-won are going on a special trip on “Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant.”

“Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant,” airing on KBS 2TV at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday the 26th, follows Hwang Yoon-sung as he takes a restorative trip to a country house with his close friend Lee Chan-won, who even threw him a celebration party. The two had hoped to immerse themselves in the beauty of nature, but a shocking situation awaits them—one so hard to believe that this could be a healing trip. The upcoming episode is drawing attention.

In the VCR footage shown that day, Hwang Yoon-sung and Lee Chan-won walked together along a quiet country road. Then someone appeared to welcome them: Hwang Yoon-sung's father. He welcomed the two boys, Hwang Yoon-sung and Lee Chan-won, who had made time to visit amid their busy schedules, with open arms. His especially enthusiastic welcome for his son's friend Lee Chan-won, even more than for his own son, drew laughs.

Hwang Yoon-sung and Lee Chan-won then followed his father to look around the farm. The sheer size of the farm came as a surprise. The “Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant” cast members were reportedly amazed, saying, “This isn't a farm tour—it's practically a tour of a whole village,” and, “Turns out Hwang Yoon-sung was a young master after all.” And no wonder: Hwang Yoon-sung's father owned expansive fields, a huge warehouse and cold-storage refrigerator, various expensive farming machines, and even a poultry farm.

After walking around for quite some time and finishing their tour of the farm, Hwang Yoon-sung and Lee Chan-won heard Hwang's father say, “There's gold your grandfather passed down. Let's go see it,” sparking their curiosity. Hwang's eyes even lit up at the news of gold he had never known about. The identity of the gold left by Hwang Yoon-sung's grandfather will be revealed on the show.

Hwang Yoon-sung's father also went all out for the two boys, who had come to visit after a long time. He had a whole pig slaughtered. But before they could eat the pork, the two were given a mission they had to complete. The mission reportedly left Hwang Yoon-sung and Lee Chan-won with their mouths agape. Will they complete this mission for the ages and get to taste the meat? The fun trip between close friends—young master(?) Hwang Yoon-sung and Chan-tto Chef Lee Chan-won—will be shown on “Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant,” airing on KBS 2TV at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 26.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.