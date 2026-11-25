Image source: YOOK SUNGJAE's Instagram

[Sportschosun reporter Sohyoung Kim] Ahead of the premiere of SBS's new drama 'Nine to Six,' SUNGJAE collapsed due to orthostatic hypotension and injured his chin, requiring stitches. Along with sharing news of his injury, he also said he would wear a mask to attend the production press conference.

On the 24th, SUNGJAE personally shared news of his chin injury on Instagram. He explained how the accident happened, saying, "While resting at home, I fell because of orthostatic hypotension, injured my chin, and had to get stitches." He added, "Unfortunately, I think I'll have to attend tomorrow's production press conference wearing a mask," and asked for understanding.

Orthostatic hypotension is a condition in which blood pressure drops sharply when a person stands up after lying or sitting down, causing dizziness or blurred vision. In severe cases, a person may lose consciousness and collapse.

Despite his injury, SUNGJAE didn't forget to promote his new project. Set to star in an older-woman-younger-man romance with Park Min-young, he asked, "Please show lots of interest and love for 'Nine to Six,' which premieres tomorrow."

SBS's new Wednesday-Thursday drama 'Nine to Six,' which premieres at 9 p.m. on the 25th, is an office romance about Kang Iji (Park Min-young), a woman who has spent her life proving herself through work, and Han Seon-woo (SUNGJAE), a kind and sensitive younger man, as they find new meaning in work and love. SUNGJAE plays Han Seon-woo, a law-school graduate, jewelry designer, and intern on the legal team at automotive company Kronic Motors.

SUNGJAE, who debuted as a member of the group BtoB in 2012, has continued his acting career in dramas including 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (Goblin),' 'Mystic Pop-up Bar,' 'The Golden Spoon,' and 'The Haunted Palace.'

Reporter Sohyoung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.