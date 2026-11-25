[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] He left MBC, where he had worked for 14 years, to earn more money, but the realities of freelancing proved far from easy. Broadcaster Kim Dae-ho, who had a dispute with his agency over settlement payments, revealed that he is still enduring a difficult period.

Kim Dae-ho appeared as the first guest on MBC FM4U’s “Good Morning FM with Kang Ji-young,” which aired on the 25th. He came on to celebrate Kang Ji-young’s debut as a DJ; the two had competed 15 years ago on “New Recruits,” MBC’s open-recruitment program for announcers.

The conversation between the two, who have known each other for a long time, naturally turned to leaving their jobs and life as a freelancer.

Kim Dae-ho said the happiest moment after leaving MBC was when money hit his account. He candidly shared that while he also wanted to find a new direction in life, financial considerations were another reason he decided to quit.

Despite his satisfaction with his income, his anxiety remained. Comparing his difficult circumstances to raging rapids, Kim Dae-ho explained that it was important to endure until the situation passed rather than strain to escape it.

He opened up about his current situation, saying, “I’m not through the rapids yet.” He added, “When will this damn current end? Anyway, I’m holding on.”

His remarks seem all the more significant given that Kim Dae-ho had a dispute with his agency over settlement payments after becoming a freelancer.

Kim Dae-ho previously left MBC in February of last year and signed an exclusive contract with ONE HUNDRED Label, under ONE HUNDRED, which is headed by chairperson Cha Ga-won. At the time, he was reported to have received a signing bonus in the 100-million-won range, prompting high expectations for his move into freelancing.

However, issues with unpaid settlements at entertainment agencies affiliated with ONE HUNDRED came to light, and Kim Dae-ho also claimed he had not received his settlement payments and gave notice that he was terminating his exclusive contract.

Recently, he showed himself commuting by subway without a hat or mask, and also mentioned the burden of hair and makeup costs on his personal YouTube channel.

Kim Dae-ho also offered practical advice to juniors considering becoming freelancers. He advised them to be clear about why they were leaving and to objectively assess their competitiveness before making a decision.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.