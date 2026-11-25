[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Lawyer Park Ji-hoon revealed that he was shocked as a child to learn his IQ was in the double digits, but that through extraordinary effort, he was admitted to law school ranked second.

The “Challenge! Dream Stage” segment of KBS1 TV’s “AM Plaza,” broadcast on the 25th, featured a special “Lawyers’ Singing Contest.” That day, lawyers Park Jun-young, Park Ji-hoon, Lee Don-ho, Jin Myeong-jin and Han Seung-hun appeared on the show and met viewers.

Before singing “Unconditionally,” his song choice for the day, Lawyer Park Ji-hoon shared stories from his school years.

He recalled, “When I was young, I was shocked to hear that my IQ was in the double digits, and I worked about ten times harder than other people to get into law school ranked second. But my father, who was usually taciturn, just said matter-of-factly, ‘Well done.’ As a child, I was secretly hurt.”

But after his father passed away, he heard from his mother a story he had never known. His father had been prouder than anyone that his son had been admitted to law school.

Lawyer Park Ji-hoon said, “It was only after my father passed away that I heard the truth from my mother. She told me that at the time, my father said he would pay his son’s admission fee himself, went to the teller counter at the neighborhood bank, and proudly said, ‘My son got a scholarship, and his admission fee came to only 8,000 won.’ She said he went around to every teller counter in the neighborhood bank, bragging about his son to the staff. My father, who had never once properly praised me to my face, was boasting about me like crazy when he was out and about. Even when I later passed the examination, all my father said was, ‘You worked hard.’ I wonder how much he must have bragged about his son to someone else that night,” he said.

Lawyer Park Ji-hoon recalled that when he passed the examination, too, his father had reacted calmly on the surface but would have proudly told others about his son’s success.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.