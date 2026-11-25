[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Sung Yu-ri of Fine Killing Liberty (Fin.K.L) showed off a report card befitting an “elite family.”

On the 25th, Sung Yu-ri posted a photo with the caption, “The report card Dad has carefully kept all this time without throwing it away.”

The photo showed Sung Yu-ri’s middle school report card. She received the top grade, “Su,” in every subject. She also received the evaluation, “Focused and independent, and diligent.”

Sung Yu-ri, who showed exceptional academic ability from her school days, turns out to come from an elite family. Her father earned a doctorate in theology from the University of Tübingen, one of Germany’s three most prestigious universities, and served as a professor at Presbyterian University and Theological Seminary for 28 years. He currently works as a pastor.

Sung Yu-ri’s older brother is a prodigy who scored in the top 0.1% on the College Scholastic Ability Test. He graduated from Sungkyunkwan University’s medical school and is a professor of pediatrics at a large general hospital.

Sung Yu-ri, too, was an honor student who studied with the goal of attending medical school before her debut with Fin.K.L. Influenced by her older brother, who was a medical student, her family naturally hoped she would go to medical school as well. Sung Yu-ri’s unexpected school years are drawing attention again; even after her debut with Fin.K.L, she made headlines for her striking beauty and intelligence.

Meanwhile, Sung Yu-ri married professional golfer Ahn Sung-hyun in 2017, and they have twin daughters. She is currently preparing for Fin.K.L’s first full-group activities in 21 years with Lee Hyori, Ock Joo-hyun and Lee Jin.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.