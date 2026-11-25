Photo courtesy of Hyomin’s Instagram

Photo courtesy of Hyomin’s Instagram

[Sportschosun | Sohyoung Kim] Hyomin, formerly of the girl group T-ARA, drew attention with her toned figure after showing off her bikini look against a snowy mountain backdrop in November.

Hyomin recently posted several photos on Instagram taken during her trip to the Dolomites in Italy.

Hyomin introduced the appeal of her destination, writing, “The second place we stayed in the Dolomites felt like a little village, with charming mountain lodges clustered together.” She also expressed her satisfaction, saying, “November is the off-season, so many accommodations close, but I was incredibly lucky—it would be an understatement to say I just happened upon it by chance.” She added the witty line, “If you’re curious about travel info for friends planning a trip to the Dolomites, 500 won,” making people laugh.

The photos she shared showed the Dolomites’ scenery, with its majestic snow-covered mountains, lush forests and charming mountain lodges.

Hyomin especially caught people’s attention by sharing photos of herself enjoying an outdoor pool in a black bikini despite the chilly November weather.

Her slender waist, toned abdomen and curvaceous figure were on display, prompting interest in how she maintains her figure.

Hyomin previously shared a post saying, “A life of working out so I can eat lots of delicious food,” along with photos of herself exercising at a gym on a treadmill and stationary bike and doing lat pulldowns, dumbbell curls and other exercises.

She also revealed that she had lost weight from 56 kg to 49 kg ahead of her wedding last year. At the time, she attracted attention by showing a simplified diet that included gimbap filled only with cucumber and soup with boiled eggs instead of fish cakes. In April last year, Hyomin married a non-celebrity 10 years her senior, who was reported to work in the financial industry, at the Shilla Hotel in Jangchung-dong, Seoul.

Hyomin, who debuted with T-ARA in 2009, was beloved for songs such as “Bo Peep Bo Peep” and “Roly-Poly.” She continues to work in entertainment and run her business.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.