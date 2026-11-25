[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Hyomin, a former member of girl group T-ARA, drew attention after sharing an update from her leisurely trip to Italy’s Dolomites.

On the 24th, Hyomin posted several photos on her social media with the caption, “The second place we stayed in the Dolomites, which felt like a little village with its charming mountain lodges clustered together.”

The photos showed Hyomin enjoying a relaxing stay at a lodge nestled amid the beautiful natural surroundings of Italy’s Dolomites. Against the backdrop of majestic snow-covered mountains, the sight of charming cottage rooftops clustered closely together is breathtaking. The exotic atmosphere, reminiscent of a small village in a fairy tale, captures the eye. Various facilities at the lodge, including a swimming pool and a ranch, also caught the eye, offering a glimpse into Hyomin’s leisurely travel routine.

Hyomin’s daring swimwear look in particular drew attention. Despite the chilly weather, she enjoyed splashing around in an outdoor pool wearing a black bikini. Her relaxed demeanor, which contrasted with the cold, and her toned physique, honed through exercise, drew admiration.

Meanwhile, Hyomin married a finance-industry professional who graduated from Seoul National University at The Shilla Hotel in Seoul’s Jung District last April.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.