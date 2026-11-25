[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Kim Sang-hyuk of “Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2” goes on a couples' Pilates date with Yoo Chae-ryeon, only to suffer one humiliation after another.

The episode of Channel A's “Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2” (CP Bae Han-su, producer Lim Jeong-gyu), airing at 9 p.m. on Friday the 27th, will show Kim Sang-hyuk visiting the Pilates studio Yoo Chae-ryeon regularly attends as a hobby and taking on couples' Pilates under an instructor's guidance.

Reuniting with Yoo Chae-ryeon in workout clothes that day, Kim Sang-hyuk is visibly stunned by her figure in her workout gear, with not an ounce of extra fat. A moment later, he sets off his jealousy, saying, “If you go to the gym dressed like that, I feel like everyone will be looking at you,” but Yoo Chae-ryeon reassures him, replying, “I usually work out quietly when there aren't many people around.” As the studio reacts, “You're surprisingly conservative!”, the two give off a sweet vibe while stretching together before meeting their instructor and getting down to a proper workout. Kim lets out a groan of pain from the very first move, which involves leaning against Yoo Chae-ryeon's back and raising his hips. Then, as they clasp hands and try to maintain their balance from side to side, he shakes uncontrollably like a baby taking its first steps, prompting Yoo Chae-ryeon's “try-not-to-laugh challenge.” In the end, Kim draws laughs by complaining, “Teacher, we're in the talking stage—is this right?” as he has a reality check.

Kim continues to focus on hanging in there, even squeezing his eyes shut to keep up with the instructor's directions, and puts all his effort into a difficult challenge: “Stretch your arms out as hard as you can and make a heart pose.” After the exhausting Pilates class, Kim brings out his mother's special “anti-aging shake,” saying, “Wait, you should have some now, too.” Its arrival leaves the studio stunned: the shake is famous for having different ingredients each day depending on what's in the fridge. Kim asks Yoo Chae-ryeon, “Want to taste it?” and gets her to agree to taste it. But as soon as he opens the lid, he lets out an awkward laugh and says, “What is that smell?” before getting confused: “I can't even guess what today's ingredients are...” Everyone is intensely curious to see Yoo Chae-ryeon's genuine reaction after tasting the special shake made by Kim's mother.

Meanwhile, when Lee Seung-chul, known as the “principal,” expresses curiosity while watching the footage in the studio, saying, “I'm curious what it tastes like,” Kim replies, “I figured you'd ask, so I brought some for the studio, too!” and hands out the anti-aging shake on the spot to the mentor group and the “Jo-dung-i” duo, Jo Jun-hyeon and Jo Jun-ho. Their unfiltered tasting reactions, along with Kim Sang-hyuk and Yoo Chae-ryeon's thrilling workout date, can be seen on Channel A's “Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2,” airing at 9 p.m. on Friday the 27th.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.