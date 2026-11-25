[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Comedian Kim Ji-min, who is 79 days away from giving birth, shared a fun glimpse of everyday life with her husband, Kim Jun-ho.

On the 25th, Kim Ji-min posted a video on her personal account with the message, “D-79. Let’s hang in there a little longer. I’m writing down 50,000 things for my postpartum bucket list!”

The video showed Kim Ji-min seemingly preparing a lovingly made meal for Kim Jun-ho, who was seated at the table.

Kim Ji-min laid out appetizingly fried pork cutlets, rice, soup and an assortment of side dishes. Her sweet gesture of pouring sauce over the cutlets herself also caught the eye.

The video also featured affectionate captions such as “For Durupi, who’ll be born soon” and “Our lovely one, hanging in there so well and staying strong,” bringing a warm feeling to the scene.

But the person the lovingly prepared meal was for wasn’t Kim Jun-ho—it was Kim Ji-min herself. In the next scene, Kim Ji-min took the seat Kim Jun-ho had been sitting in and tucked into the meal. The caption “You’ve worked hard, Ji-min” added to the surprise and made it all the funnier.

It began like a video of her taking care of her husband, but the meal was actually a hearty one for herself as she goes through the rigors of approaching childbirth.

Kim Ji-min married comedian Kim Jun-ho last July, and is now expecting their first child.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.