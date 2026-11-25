[Sportschosun reporter Kim Young-rok] Jeong Chul-min, who directed SBS's 'Running Man' and tvN's 'Sixth Sense,' is facing the prospect of a fine.

At the final hearing in Jeong Chul-min's indecent assault case, held at the Seoul Western District Court on the 24th, prosecutors sought a fine of 7 million won. Sentencing is scheduled for January 15 next year.

According to Star News, Jeong Chul-min firmly denied the charges and claimed to be innocent at the final hearing that day. Jeong reportedly even shed tears during the closing argument.

The case stems from August last year. Person A, who had worked on directing several variety shows, including 'Sixth Sense,' alleges that Jeong Chul-min subjected A to indecent assault while A was waiting for a ride to the third round of an after-work gathering. Person A claims, “On the street, Jeong Chul-min engaged in unwanted physical contact, such as massaging the shoulders, upper arms, and neck.”

The prosecution's decision regarding Jeong Chul-min overturned the police's earlier decision not to refer the case for prosecution after finding no suspicion of a crime.

On December 31 last year, police ruled that there were no grounds for charges, saying, “The physical contact itself is acknowledged, but there is insufficient evidence to prove intent to commit indecent assault.”

Person A filed an objection with prosecutors, who overturned the decision based on CCTV footage the police had not obtained. The footage showed, among other things, Person A pushing Jeong Chul-min away and leaving the scene. In February this year, following a supplementary investigation, prosecutors indicted Jeong Chul-min without detention.

The two sides continued their fierce legal battle during this year's trial. Person A cried in response to repeated questions about the incident during closed-door witness questioning by the prosecutor and the defendant's lawyer. As a result, the questioning lasted more than three hours. Person A repeatedly maintained, “I may have engaged in light physical contact with female colleagues I was close to, but I have never had that kind of contact with male colleagues.”

At the first hearing, Person A's attorney, Lee Eun-ui, also strongly protested the unfair personnel measures and secondary victimization. The attorney said that Jeong Chul-min's side had first issued a statement to the media and disparaged the victim, and that Person A had been removed from the production team and transferred to another department less than a week after the incident. The attorney also called on CJ ENM to explain.

Jeong Chul-min first became acquainted with Yoo Jae-suk while working on SBS's 'Running Man.' After the 'Michuri' series, Jeong moved to tvN and teamed up with Yoo again, going on to launch the 'Sixth Sense' series.

Jeong Chul-min is also involved as a chief producer on 'Sixth Sense: B-Side,' which has been airing since last September. If the prosecution's request is granted, it would be another setback for 'Sixth Sense,' following the fallout from cast member Ko Kyung-pyo's drunk-driving incident.

Reporter Kim Young-rok lunarfly@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.