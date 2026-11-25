[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] A heartwarming story about actor Choi Bool-am has come to light.

On the 25th, a video titled “A Full Reveal of Shopping for Irresistible Winter Fashion Must-Haves” was posted on the YouTube channel “Jjin Yeobaudeul.”

Appearing after losing weight, Lee Kyung-jin opened up about how she went through a difficult time after the sad news of Choi Bool-am’s death. “After Mr. Choi Bool-am passed away, it kept weighing on me, as if my own mother had died,” she said.

Lee Kyung-jin said, “I went to the funeral several times. I cried while hugging Ms. Kim Min-ja there, too.” She continued, “I was told, ‘Do you know why Mr. Choi Bool-am was so fond of you?’ I heard that whenever I appeared, he would say I looked like his mother. During rehearsals, (Choi Bool-am) showed me a photo of his mother. When he showed it to me, I saw that we did look alike.”

Lee Kyung-jin also shared an episode about how Choi Bool-am had touched her. “I talked about Mr. Choi Bool-am in an interview. I said he was the actor I admired most and wanted to be like, and the next day he sent a potted plant to my house. It came with a message that read, ‘Choi Bool-am was happy.’ That made me realize how sensitive he was,” she said, moving viewers.

His enduring passion for acting also came through. Lee Kyung-jin said, “There was even a time he called me after a rerun of ‘You and I’ aired. He often calls out of the blue. He said there was no drama that surpassed it. He said he wished he could make a drama like that just one more time. He said, ‘It would be nice to do one more work like that before I go.’”

Actor Choi Bool-am passed away at the age of 87 on the 29th of last month while receiving inpatient treatment at a hospital in Gangseo-gu, Seoul.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.