[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block” will feature a special episode titled “The One Person Who Saved Me.”

The 370th episode of tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block,” airing tonight (Wednesday the 25th) at 8:45 p.m., will feature Kang Min-ho and Choi Hyoung-woo, who led the Samsung Lions to a championship for the first time in 12 years; Lee Yeon-hyang, former director of the U.S. State Department’s interpretation service; and Brian Joo and Hwanhee of Fly to the Sky. The episode is directed by Kim Ji-young and Heo Gang-seok and written by Lee Un-ju.

Kang Min-ho and Choi Hyoung-woo, who led the Samsung Lions to a Korean Series championship for the first time in 12 years, meet Yoo Jae-suk. Their moving championship stories will be shared: Kang Min-ho claimed the first championship ring of his career after 23 years, while Choi Hyoung-woo, the oldest player in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), won his seventh title overall. The contrast between Kang, who says he starts his day by watching footage of the championship, and Choi, a “championship specialist” with numerous titles to his name, is sure to bring laughs. Choi will even show off his long-awaited collection of championship rings. The two will share vivid behind-the-scenes stories of their upset championship in the 2026 KBO Korean Series, from how their desperation to win led them to take up superstitions they had never followed before to tales of a lively session at an outing held right after the championship where younger and older teammates dropped formalities and spoke casually to one another.

Choi Hyoung-woo had promised Kang Min-ho, “Let’s do this together. I’ll put a championship ring on your finger,” and the story of the two finally brought to completion with that ring will also leave a moving impression. Kang opens up about a career in which, despite being a legendary catcher, a championship had always eluded him, and about how, for nearly 20 years, he watched the Korean Series on TV wishing, “I just want to get a whiff of the Korean Series.” Viewers will also hear about his tearful pursuit of a title, fighting on even when a side injury made it difficult to take a full swing. Choi’s eventful journey from the pain of being released to becoming a KBO legend will also be revealed. He candidly recounts how, after joining Samsung, he spent four years in the minor leagues, was released, and even took day-labor jobs. His dramatic comeback story—from nearly giving up baseball to becoming a star cleanup hitter in the Samsung dynasty—is set to move viewers. The broadcast will also offer a look at the unique romance of a championship team and stories from beyond the dugout, as told by the two legendary players in their 40s.

The story of Lee Yeon-hyang, the first Asian woman to become director of the U.S. State Department’s interpretation service, is also attracting attention. Having worked with four current and former U.S. presidents—from George W. Bush to Obama, Joe Biden and Trump—Lee shares behind-the-scenes stories from her work on the front lines of American diplomacy. Particular interest surrounds why she chose to call herself “Dr. Lee” to make her presence felt as an Asian woman. The ways each president spoke, as described by Lee, are also expected to add interest. She’ll share a range of stories, from which president was the most difficult to interpret for to her behind-the-scenes experience aboard Air Force One. Viewers will get a look at the world of interpretation, where a single word or expression can change the tone of diplomacy, as well as little-known stories from behind the scenes at the White House. She will also discuss how she entered graduate school for interpretation and translation at the relatively late age of 33 and studied intensely while balancing childcare and her education. The episode follows the drive and passion of “Dr. Lee,” who reached the heart of American diplomacy guided by her belief that “failure is not an option.”

The story of Fly to the Sky, the one-of-a-kind R&B duo dogged by both dating rumors and rumors of discord, will also be told. As they mark 27 years since their debut this year, the two will open up about how they reunited after a seven-year break following 2019, as well as how they came to be known as the entertainment industry’s quintessential “break-up-and-make-up couple.” Their complicated relationship, which swung between affection and discord to the point that people said they had made up if they stood onstage together and must have fought again if they didn’t release an album, will be laid bare. The show will reveal how their legendary performance singing with their backs to each other came about, along with an episode in which they took the stage after a heated argument. Hwanhee says he even smashed a trash can just before going onstage, but once they were onstage, he and Brian Joo performed in perfect sync. Brian joked, “Celebrities aren’t normal to begin with,” then shouted, “Every celebrity normal? No~,” sending everyone into fits of laughter.

Viewers will also hear behind-the-scenes stories from the early days of the duo, who differed greatly in personality and style. They’ll reveal the pair’s first impressions of each other as SM Entertainment trainees—each thinking the other was a delinquent or tacky—as well as how Hwanhee had to wear hair extensions right up until the day before the college entrance exam to get Lee Soo-man’s approval. The show will also feature an anecdote about living together and sharing the ups and downs, told by Yoo Jae-suk himself, Brian’s distinctive approach to keeping his room in order, and more stories from the pair’s chaotic life in their shared accommodations. A crisis hidden behind their seven-year hiatus will also come to light. Brian confesses that vocal cord nodules left him afraid even to sing, and that he suffered from such severe stage fright that he “wanted to run away.” Hwanhee’s heartfelt confession that he felt sorry as he watched Brian go through it at the time ultimately brings Brian to tears, moving viewers. Along with the duo’s dazzling live performance, their new song “Story,” performed for the first time in seven years, will premiere on “You Quiz on the Block.” The broadcast will share the friendship and heartfelt stories of the two, who have spent 27 years together.

tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block” airs every Wednesday at 8:45 p.m.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.