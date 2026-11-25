[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Bae Jong-ok revealed her admiration for Hong Kong actress Maggie Cheung.

On the 25th, Byun Jung-soo, Bae Jong-ok and Yoon Hyun-sook appeared on the YouTube channel “Bolppalgan Nyonyonyon” during their trip to Hong Kong.

The three went to the Avenue of Stars and looked at the handprints of Hong Kong filmmakers. They tried to find people they recognized, but most of the Hong Kong stars were unfamiliar to them. Bae Jong-ok then said, “We have a goal now. We have to become global stars. We don’t even know the famous people here, do we? We have to go global.”

After searching for quite a while, Bae Jong-ok found Maggie Cheung’s handprints and was especially delighted. Asked by the production team, “Why do you like Maggie Cheung so much?”, Bae praised her: “She was so good at acting. She isn’t active these days, but she’s an actress who is true to her inner self without resorting to special techniques. I like how understated her acting is. She acted in the style I like. She’s an actress whose path I want to follow too.”

Meanwhile, actress Bae Jong-ok recently made headlines for her candid criticism of junior actors. At the press and distribution preview for the film “Perfect House,” held on the 18th, Bae had some sharp words: “These days, it’s as if young actors have smeared honey on their vans. They stay inside and only come out just before filming. I get so frustrated that I even ask, ‘Is there something stuck to the car you’re in?’”

Bae praised her junior co-stars Jang Gyu-ri and Kim Min-cheol, saying, “When I come to the set, I stay on set. I sleep on my bed there and drink coffee on my sofa. If you don’t spend even a little time in that space, how can you portray things realistically? But Gyu-ri and Min-cheol would also often come out to the set and talk. I felt that showed they were trying to focus on the set.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.