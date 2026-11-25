[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Ji Yun-mi, a former actress turned beauty entrepreneur, has secured a first-instance prison sentence in her legal battle against an online troll who spread false information about her.

On the 25th, Ji Yun-mi shared on her account the outcome of the legal action she had pursued since last year. She had previously said that she had suffered because of various malicious rumors about her.

At the time, she lamented, “I had to endure countless times seeing ridiculous rumors like ‘I heard she does drugs,’ ‘She used to work at a bar,’ and ‘I heard she has a sponsor’ passed around to people close to me as if they were nothing, and those stories circulating, being talked about and consumed in my absence as though they were simply true.”

Ji Yun-mi, who continued her legal action without offering leniency or reaching a settlement, said she had obtained a ruling in the civil case ordering the other party to pay 100 million won in damages.

A first-instance ruling was also handed down in the criminal case on November 13. The court found the defendant guilty of defamation stemming from the dissemination of false information, threats and stalking, and ordered the defendant to serve 18 months in prison and complete 40 hours of stalking treatment.

In particular, the court took into account that the defendant continued the offenses despite knowing Ji Yun-mi was pregnant, as well as the fact that the offenses were committed during a repeat-offender period and while subject to a suspended sentence.

Ji Yun-mi shared her thoughts, saying, “Still, I felt that the time I spent responding through legal channels without giving up had not been in vain.”

However, both the defendant and the prosecutor have appealed, and the case is now awaiting a second-instance trial.

Meanwhile, Ji Yun-mi first came to public attention after appearing on ‘Ulzzang Generation 7’ in 2013, and also appeared in the 2015 KBS 2TV drama ‘Who Are You: School 2015.’ She married a non-celebrity in 2023 and has two children.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

▶ Full text follows

Time has passed so quickly already.

Do you remember the incident last year when I was indiscriminately attacked with ridiculous false claims by an online troll I had never even met?

At the time, I promised you that I would see the person face the full force of the law, without offering any leniency or reaching a settlement..

First, in the civil lawsuit for damages over defamation that I pursued alongside the criminal case, I also obtained a ruling ordering the other party to pay me 100 million won.

And now I’d like to tell you about the first outcome in the criminal case.

Since it’s taking time to edit the video, I’m sharing the full text of the ruling first.

(Personal information and details relating to other victims have been redacted.)

On November 13, the first-instance ruling against the defendant was handed down.

I received the outcome of the sentencing through my lawyer.

The sentence was 18 months in prison, along with an order to complete 40 hours of stalking treatment.

(I received a request to settle at one point, but did not respond at all.)

The defendant was not taken into custody in court on the day of sentencing, but if the prison sentence is upheld on appeal and becomes final, the defendant will be taken into custody immediately and will serve the sentence.

Hearing about the ruling brought back the pain I had endured, but when I actually heard the outcome, the things I had gone through came back to me and I felt deeply conflicted.

Still, I felt that the time I spent responding through legal channels without giving up had not been in vain.

Here are the facts of the defendant’s crimes recognized by the court and its reasons for sentencing, from the extensive ruling.

1. Violation of the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, etc. (Defamation) — Guilty

The defendant repeatedly posted ridiculous false claims on Instagram that I had worked at adult entertainment establishments in the past, had a sponsor, used drugs and so on.

The court determined that the claims were false and found that the defendant had defamed me by spreading false information with the intent to disparage me.

2. Threats — Guilty

The defendant posted messages threatening that, if I took legal action, they would disrupt my social media group-buying sales and YouTube activities or physically harm me.

The court found the defendant guilty of making threats for this conduct.

3. Stalking — Guilty

Even knowing that I did not want this, the defendant continued to post about me and tag my account so the posts would reach me.

The court determined that this repeated conduct constituted stalking that caused me anxiety and fear.

4. Insults

The trial also addressed the abusive and personally attacking language the defendant had written about me.

Most of the remarks were subsumed by the defamation offense already found guilty, so the defendant was not punished for a separate insult offense.

However, the court determined that some remarks did not constitute an insult offense because they were merely an expression of the defendant’s anger.

5. Reasons for the Sentence

The court took the following circumstances into account in particular when determining the sentence.

* The defendant committed the offenses while in a repeat-offender period and subject to a suspended sentence

* The motive and methods behind the offenses were quite reprehensible

* The posts spread widely and caused severe emotional distress to the victims

* The defendant continued the offenses despite knowing that I was pregnant

* The victims are petitioning the court to impose a severe punishment on the defendant

I thought only the case I had filed a complaint about was going to trial, but another victim besides me had also filed a complaint, and the offenses against that person were tried as well.

I think the fact that offenses against multiple victims were considered together may also have affected the sentence.

Of the 19-page ruling, no fewer than seven pages are devoted solely to the crimes committed against me.

Even rereading it makes me furious, but

this record itself is the clearest evidence of the seriousness of the defendant’s crimes.

I said I would see this through legally and show you the outcome because I wanted people to know that spreading false information about someone, threatening them and persistently harassing them carries clear legal consequences, whether online or in real life. I also wanted to warn people who go around spreading false information.

The defendant and the prosecutor have both appealed, so the case is expected to proceed to an appellate trial.

Although all the proceedings are not over yet, I hope this ruling will be one step toward demonstrating that.

The team at our law firm worked so hard..

It has been a long road from filing the complaint while pregnant with my second child to this point, a year after giving birth.

I plan to put together a separate video covering this process in detail and sharing some additional specifics.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.