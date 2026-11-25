Photo = SBS’s “Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny”

Photo = SBS’s “Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Young-rok] It was reality, not loyalty. Jeong Jun-ha explained why he couldn’t expose Yoo Jae-suk.

Jeong Jun-ha appeared on SBS’s “Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny” on the 24th as a close friend of actor Song Jin Woo.

That day, Jeong Jun-ha said, “We’re both in Korean-Japanese marriages,” revealing his special connection with Song Jin Woo. Since they both had Japanese spouses, their wives became friends first, and the husbands naturally grew closer, too.

Jeong Jun-ha then hinted at a preemptive exposé, saying, “If I speak up today, Song Jin Woo will be in trouble. I know a lot about his every move.” Song Jin Woo retorted, “You think I don’t know anything about you?” Jeong Jun-ha then looked clearly flustered as he said, “What do you know?”

Kim Gu-ra, who had been watching from the side, chimed in: “Don’t expose someone weak like Song Jin Woo; expose Yoo Jae-suk instead.” But Jeong Jun-ha drew the line, saying, “Yoo Jae-suk? If I expose Jae-suk, I’ll be the only one who gets all the hate.” Song Jin Woo laughed heartily and said, “So you take it out on the weak?”

Jeong Jun-ha’s candid thinking was based on his experience of working with Yoo Jae-suk for a long time on shows such as “Infinite Challenge” and “Hangout with Yoo.”

On “Hangout with Yoo,” Jeong Jun-ha brought up an old nightclub anecdote involving Yoo Jae-suk. Jeong Jun-ha revealed, “Yoo Jae-suk wasn’t popular back then. He sat alone at a table and just held his spot,” but the story only ended up making Jeong Jun-ha sweat. During a lie detector segment, he also revealed the behind-the-scenes gossip he had shared with Yoo Jae-suk during their “Infinite Challenge” days, but faced backlash when it became clear he even knew Yoo’s schedule inside out. It was, quite literally, a reality check.

Even after “Infinite Challenge” ended, Jeong Jun-ha has maintained his friendships with its cast members through “Hangout with Yoo,” YouTube’s “Ha-Wa-Soo,” and other projects. He also showcases his signature warm charm across musicals, TV variety shows, and YouTube.

Reporter Kim Young-rok lunarfly@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.