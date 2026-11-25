[Sportschosun reporter Sohyoung Kim] Singer John Park shared his thoughts on the conclusion of Netflix’s variety show ‘The Devil’s Plan: Dead Again,’ while fellow cast members Hyun Kyung-ryeol and Orbit drew attention with comments on his post.

On the 25th, John Park wrote on Instagram, “Because I gave it my all every moment, it was an even more memorable shoot.” He continued, “The 16 of us threw ourselves into it fiercely in our own ways. It was an honor to be together, and I truly enjoyed it.” He also expressed his gratitude, saying, “My sincere thanks to the production team, who worked hardest, all the staff, and all the viewers who stayed with us until the very end.”

On the post, the show’s ultimate winner, Hyun Kyung-ryeol, commented, “Mr. John Park, king of the prison block, you worked so hard.” Orbit also responded warmly, saying, “Our Park, you worked so hard.”

The “king of the prison block” mentioned by Hyun refers to John Park’s performance on the show. John stayed in the prison block and competed to survive against the powerful alliance in the living quarters alongside Hyun Kyung-ryeol, Jung Won-young and others. He made his presence felt by playing a key role in the prison-block members’ strategy and cooperation, and delivered an impressive performance among the cast.

However, John Park also drew criticism from viewers when he announced he would play solo in a game of Russian roulette without consulting his teammates. He later reflected on his actions, apologized, saying, “Looking back, it was hasty and selfish,” and bowed his head to viewers as he explained the circumstances at the time.

Meanwhile, ‘The Devil’s Plan: Dead Again’ came to an end after releasing its final episode on the 24th. In the final, Hyun Kyung-ryeol beat survival-show veteran Jang Dong-min 2–1 to take the overall title and the 200 million won prize. Jang, who had won every match leading up to the final, unfortunately had to settle for runner-up.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.