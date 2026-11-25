[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] A controversy over wedding guests among the cast of Netflix’s reality show Single’s Inferno 3 is now turning into a backlash against the bride involved, Yoon Ha-jeong.

Although Lee Gwan-hee and Yu Si-eun admitted they had acted thoughtlessly, deleted the video in question and apologized for their skit on the aisle before the ceremony, criticism is now pouring in against Yoon, who brought the incident up again on her personal YouTube channel 15 days later.

It began with a video Yoon Ha-jeong posted on her YouTube channel, Doldolha, on the 23rd, recounting what happened after her wedding.

Yoon said, “There was a couple who treated my wedding like their own rehearsal,” and revealed an incident involving a guest who walked down the aisle before the bride and groom entered and even looked through their wedding vows.

She did not name them, but the two were identified as the people involved because Yu Si-eun’s earlier vlog showed her walking down the aisle with Lee Gwan-hee while humming a wedding march.

As the controversy spread, Lee Gwan-hee and Yu Si-eun issued a formal apology on social media on the night of the 24th, saying, “Walking down the aisle at the wedding venue was an ignorant and thoughtless thing to do.”

However, the two said that Yoon Ha-jeong had already contacted them on the 9th and demanded, “Take down the video and apologize, or I’ll respond in my own way.” They said they apologized in a lengthy message, deleted the video and resolved the situation.

They also firmly denied allegations that they had opened the wedding vows without permission or cut off contact for personal gain, saying these claims “had nothing to do with the facts.”

When these details came to light, online opinion quickly turned against Yoon.

Comments on Yoon Ha-jeong’s YouTube channel are sharply divided between criticism such as, “It’s disappointing to get an apology and make them take down the video, only to post a call-out video later,” and “Why leave out the fact that you had already received an apology on the 9th?” and supportive views such as, “It’s an incident she can fully speak about from the victim’s perspective.”

Lee Gwan-hee and Yu Si-eun also said they hoped Yoon Ha-jeong would not face further malicious comments or criticism, and said they would refrain from taking any further action.

Basketball player Lee Gwan-hee and Yu Si-eun, a former Miss Korea, met on Single’s Inferno 3 in 2023 and confirmed their relationship last June.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.