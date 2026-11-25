Image source: KBS

[Sportschosun reporter Sohyoung Kim] Yano Shiho is set to show again the Tokyo home that drew attention after appearing on her husband Choo Sung-hoon's YouTube channel.

On KBS 2TV's 'Pyeonstorang,' airing on the 26th, Yano Shiho will once again show her Tokyo home and introduce wellness items she enjoys, including organic ingredients, singing bowls and meteorite powder.

Choo Sung-hoon previously drew attention by showing, without filtering, the unmade bed in the master bedroom used by his wife and daughter, Choo Sarang, as well as their cluttered dressing room. It was later reported that Yano Shiho was furious after it emerged that he had shown their home without obtaining her consent beforehand.

At the time, Yano Shiho appeared on Choo Sung-hoon's YouTube channel and admitted, “I was confused and angry when I watched the video. It didn't feel good to have people talking about me—the person involved—without my knowing.” She added, “Actually, I cried a lot.” She said that as time passed, however, she came to think showing the home had been the right thing to do after seeing so many people enjoy the video and Choo Sung-hoon looking happy. Later, she showed a different side of herself by giving viewers a look at her own neatly arranged Tokyo home on her YouTube channel.

Yano Shiho also attended her husband Choo Sung-hoon's official retirement bout at Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome on the 21st with their daughter, Choo Sarang, and watched his final match. Choo Sung-hoon faced American fighter Chris Leben in a rematch after 16 years and lost by a 1–2 decision after a closely contested three-round bout, but brought his 22-year career as a combat sports athlete to a close. Yano Shiho and Choo Sarang shed tears at the retirement ceremony and shared Choo Sung-hoon's final challenge.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.