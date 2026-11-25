[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Fighter Choo Sung-hoon moved readers by sharing a glimpse of his peaceful life with his daughter, Choo Sarang, away from the fierce battles in the ring.

On the 25th, Choo Sung-hoon posted a photo on his social media along with the message, “The most relaxing time in the world. The most relaxing time in the world. Always grateful. Thank you, always.”

The photo shows Choo Sung-hoon holding his daughter, Choo Sarang, close in his arms as she sleeps on his lap. Unlike the fierce fighter he has shown himself to be at the arena, Choo is now an endlessly affectionate dad in front of his daughter, making hearts melt.

The father and daughter still share physical affection without hesitation, even though she has entered adolescence, and the sight draws attention. Choo Sarang, asleep with her head resting comfortably in her father’s arms, and Choo Sung-hoon, holding his daughter dearly, give a glimpse of the deep affection and close bond they share. It is a warm moment befitting the “Choo-vely” father-daughter duo, who have long been loved by the public.

The photo is especially moving because Choo Sung-hoon recently brought his 22-year career as a mixed martial arts fighter to an end.

Earlier, on the 21st, Choo Sung-hoon faced American Chris Leben in his final bout at the mixed martial arts event “Black Combat 17: Vantablack,” held at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. After a fierce, closely contested fight that went three rounds, he lost by a 1–2 decision, but showed his fighting spirit to the very end and gave his final bout a memorable send-off. The fight marked the end of his 22-year career as a mixed martial arts fighter.

His family was also there that day. After watching her dad’s final fight, Choo Sarang hugged Choo Sung-hoon and burst into tears, moving those who saw it. Her heartfelt tears as she was with her father in the final moments of his long career in the ring, left a deep impression.

After the fight, Choo Sung-hoon also earned applause when he announced that he would donate his fight purse to younger people in the martial arts community. He said, “I’ll donate my fight purse to Black Combat and to the younger people who love martial arts.” He then joked to his daughter, Choo Sarang, “Sarang, no allowance this time. Sorry,” showing his usual playful side and bringing laughter to those at the event.

Choo Sarang also expressed her affection for her dad. On the 23rd, she wrote on her social media, “I went to watch Dad’s final fight with Mom,” and added, “You’ve really worked hard all this time, Dad. I don’t need an allowance, so don’t get hurt anymore and stay healthy. You’ll always be the coolest dad to me. I love you.”

After a grueling career as a mixed martial arts fighter, Choo Sung-hoon has finally left the ring. Now, as he spends a little more relaxed and peaceful time by his daughter’s side, the sight of him is bringing warmth and emotion to many.

Meanwhile, Choo Sung-hoon married Japanese model Yano Shiho in 2009, and they had a daughter, Choo Sarang. The family gained widespread popularity appearing together on the variety show The Return of Superman.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.