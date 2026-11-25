[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Rapper Yang Hong-won and Won Hyeon-ju announced their divorce just one month after their wedding, drawing attention to the terms of their agreement, including custody of their young daughter and division of their assets.

Attention is also focused on what will happen to the home in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, where Yang Hong-won said he lives after winning a housing subscription in the past. The home's current sale price is reportedly close to 500 million won. However, the registered owner, how the assets were accumulated, and whether they will be divided as part of the divorce have not been disclosed.

Yang Hong-won previously explained on his YouTube channel, 'Yang Hong-won's Parenting Diary,' how he came to live in Paju. 'My housing application was selected, so I came (to Paju),' he said, adding, 'I'll work hard until I'm 30 and move to Jamsil,' describing his future goal.

Custody of their young daughter, Lua, is also a matter of interest. Details of their agreement have not yet been disclosed, including who will have parental authority and custody of the daughter, who was born in November 2024, and how child support and visitation will be arranged.

Won Hyeon-ju personally announced her divorce from Yang Hong-won through her social media on the 24th. 'We have reached an amicable agreement and have nearly completed the divorce proceedings,' she said. 'As this is a personal matter, I would be grateful for your understanding that it is difficult for me to share details.' She added that she would continue her daily life as usual and thanked those who had asked how she was doing.

The two began dating around 2017 and became legally married after registering their marriage in 2023. They welcomed a daughter, Lua, in November the following year, and also shared glimpses of their daily lives as parents and preparations for their wedding on the YouTube channel 'Yang Hong-won's Parenting Diary.' About three years after registering their marriage, they held an official wedding ceremony on the 18th of last month.

However, allegations of infidelity involving Yang Hong-won surfaced not long after the wedding. A claim that he had accompanied another woman to a motel just five days after the ceremony spread online.

At the time, Yang Hong-won's side acknowledged that he had gone to the motel with the woman but said, 'There was absolutely no intimate behavior in the room.' Yang and the woman who accompanied him later each filed a complaint against the person who made the allegations, accusing them of blackmail, violating the Act on the Punishment of Stalking Crimes, and defamation by stating false information.

Rumors of a breakup arose after it became known that, early this month, Yang Hong-won had deleted wedding-related photos from social media and the two had unfollowed each other. Won Hyeon-ju also made her social media account public and appeared to remove posts related to her family. Won ultimately announced the divorce herself, and the two went their separate ways about a month after their wedding.

Yang Hong-won first became known to the public after winning Season 1 of Mnet's 'High School Rapper' in 2017. He later appeared in the 'Show Me The Money' series and others, pursuing a career as a rapper. Won Hyeon-ju is reportedly a former model.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.