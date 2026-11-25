Photo: Yui’s social media

Photo: Yui’s social media

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Young-rok] Actress Yui, formerly of the group After School, drew admiration with her unmistakable healthy appeal, which she couldn’t hide even at a resort. Her sharply defined 11-line abs on display in a bikini are the very embodiment of an “Iron Woman.”

On the 24th, Yui posted several photos on social media with the caption, “Working out and eating, swimming and eating.”

In the photos, Yui is seen enjoying a run in comfortable workout clothes despite the rain, as well as relaxing at an outdoor swimming pool. Her firm abs and toned figure, on display in a bikini, especially catch the eye. Her consistent commitment to exercise, even at a resort, is plain to see.

A former swimmer, Yui drew keen attention for her strong lower body and glamorous figure from her days with After School. She became an icon of healthy beauty, sparking what was dubbed the “honey thighs” craze. Now that healthy beauty is once again drawing attention, she is one of the original stars who proved its appeal early on.

Her passion for exercise did not fade even after she transitioned to acting. Appearing on tvN’s variety show Iron Girls, she took on a triathlon and even boxing, showing off her exceptional stamina. More recently, she has continued to test her limits, taking on HYROX, a high-intensity fitness competition.

Even vacations are no exception. Seeing her enjoy a run in the rain brings home just how much Yui loves exercise. Her meticulous self-care is sure to draw admiration: even on a trip meant for relaxation, she packs her running shoes.

After School senior Kahi, who saw this, also expressed admiration. Kahi commented on Yui’s post, “How do you live such a wonderful life, Yui?” It’s a healthy daily life that even Kahi—once known as the epitome of firm abs during her active years—recognizes.

From her “honey thighs” onstage to the “Iron Woman” taking on triathlons and HYROX, Yui’s healthy appeal is still going strong.

Reporter Kim Young-rok lunarfly@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.