Image source: Korea Paper Association’s YouTube channel

[Sportschosun reporter Sohyoung Kim] OH MY GIRL’s Seung Hee showed a different side of herself in an unusual video that featured paper products instead of the items in her bag.

On the 25th, Seung Hee appeared in the first episode of season 2 of “RE:PAPER 100,” an eco-friendly paper-use campaign, released on the Korea Paper Association’s official YouTube channel.

That day, Seung Hee presented “What’s in My Paper (Seung Hee’s Paper-ful Unboxing),” a reimagining of the popular “What’s in My Bag” format. Instead of her usual bag, she prepared a paper bag and drew viewers’ attention as she took out products packaged in paper, one by one, from soy milk to snacks and cosmetics.

Seung Hee’s variety-show flair shone during the unboxing that followed. She took on a “Quiet Unboxing” challenge, in which she would be penalized if the sound went above a set decibel level. When a manager appeared holding a paper hammer, Seung Hee was taken aback and carefully opened a delivery box to avoid making a sound, bringing laughter.

She also showed how to repurpose a paper shopping bag using items taken from the delivery box. She transformed an ordinary paper shopping bag into a gift bag and shared practical recycling tips, including how to neatly remove a shipping label from a delivery box and how to use paper tape. She also noted that South Korea’s paper recycling rate stood at 89.1% in 2024, emphasizing, “Paper is a resource that can be grown and used again.”

This content is part of the eco-friendly paper-use campaign “RE:PAPER 100,” run by the Korea Paper Association. The campaign was created to introduce young people in their teens to their 30s to paper’s environmental benefits and the value of recycling. In season 2, it is presenting variety-style content in which idols follow the paper recycling process. OH MY GIRL’s Yuna and Brian Joo appeared in season 1.

Meanwhile, Seung Hee continues to work across music, variety shows and acting. On the 22nd, she took the stage at OH MY GIRL’s solo fan meeting “CODE NAME: OMG,” held at the Grand Theater of the Donghae Culture and Arts Center at Kwangwoon University in Seoul. She performed signature songs and unit stages with Hyojung, Mimi and Yubin. Seung Hee and Yubin also performed IU’s “Merry Christmas Ahead” together to an enthusiastic response. Following the Seoul show, OH MY GIRL is set to continue its fan meetings in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Taipei.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.