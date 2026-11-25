[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Comedian Lee Guk-joo brought laughter by opening up about a concern that was both humorous and realistic ahead of her health checkup.

On the 24th, Lee Guk-joo posted photos of her recent visit to the hospital on social media (SNS), saying, “I came in for a health checkup. It starts early tomorrow morning, so I’m starting my fast now.”

The photos she shared showed the hospital gown she had been given ahead of her checkup.

“The thing I’m most afraid of when I come to the hospital isn’t shots or anesthesia—it’s the size of the hospital gown,” Lee Guk-joo said, candidly sharing a private frustration with her characteristic wit.

Fortunately, this time the gown immediately put her worries to rest. Lee Guk-joo said, “This is the first time I’ve worn a hospital gown this ‘hip’,” adding, “It’s so roomy and pretty,” and expressing how pleased she was with the fit. She used her trademark positive energy to ease the tension on the eve of a health checkup that could have been nerve-racking.

Lee Guk-joo then added a warm reminder—“Let’s not be afraid of health checkups, and let’s all make a diligent effort to look after our health”—and encouraged her fans to take care of their health as well.

Meanwhile, Lee Guk-joo is currently based in Tokyo, Japan, and continues her broadcasting activities while traveling between Japan and Korea. She also stays in close touch with fans through her personal YouTube channel.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.