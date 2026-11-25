[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Kids' content creator Hey Jini shared a realistic look at daily life raising her firstborn daughter and second-born son.

A video titled “The Sibling War Has Finally Begun” was recently posted on Hey Jini's YouTube channel.

The video showed Hey Jini and her two children getting ready to go out. That day, she went on an outing with them and spent time with her family, enjoying the fall foliage, visiting a market and playing at a park.

But the peaceful day was short-lived: after they returned home, a small quarrel broke out between the siblings. The younger son started a tussle by taking something his older sister had been playing with or touching something she was making.

Hey Jini stepped in to mediate, gently telling her younger son, “Don’t take your sister’s things” and “She was playing with that first.” As the younger child repeatedly took things his older sister was playing with, Hey Jini told him not to take his sister’s belongings without permission, rather than asking his daughter to give way.

The tussle between the older and younger children continued. When her younger brother tried to take one of her things, the older child called out to her mother, “Help me!” Eventually, the younger son was seen lying on the floor and kicking his sister, as well as getting angry at his mother, drawing attention. Hey Jini mediated between the two children, gently telling him, “Ask your sister if you can have one.”

Meanwhile, Hey Jini married in 2018. After giving birth to her first daughter in 2023, she welcomed her second child, a son, last year.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.