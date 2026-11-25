[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Jin Kyung shared an old memory of the late Lee Sun-kyun, leaving readers deeply moved.

On the 25th, Jin Kyung posted two photos on her social media along with the caption, “A cafe I took refuge in to escape the construction noise upstairs at home... I came across the young Sun-kyun...”

The photos drew attention with a view of the cafe Jin Kyung had visited and an autograph left by the late Lee Sun-kyun, who had also been there. Lee, in particular, had a youthful face and a bright smile in the photo, drawing even more attention. His bright, innocent appearance, which can no longer be seen, tugs at the hearts of those who see it.

The traces of Lee Sun-kyun that Jin Kyung came across in an unexpected place seem to have brought back memories from long ago. Even her brief post, left without much explanation, conveyed her gladness and longing over their long-standing connection, leaving a gentle lingering impression.

The two are known to have been classmates at the School of Drama at Korea National University of Arts and to have built a particularly close friendship since their student days. They continued their connection after making their debuts, expressing their affection for each other.

In 2017, Jin Kyung appeared on a radio program and recalled her school days with Lee Sun-kyun. Asked at the time whether she and Lee had been classmates at K-Arts, she said, “Oh Man-seok was a classmate too. We were close when we were in school. We used to go out for drinks a lot.”

She went on to express her affection, saying, “I ran into Sun-kyun at a screening recently, for the first time in a long time, and he was just the same. Since Sun-kyun had become so much more famous and a star, I wondered if he had changed, but he’s still unpretentious and easygoing. He has such a good personality to begin with. It’s been a long time since I saw Man-seok.”

Even after all this time, Lee Sun-kyun is remembered as the same unpretentious, good person. The autograph and bright smile Jin Kyung happened upon bring back memories of the school days they shared and leave a poignant lingering impression.

Meanwhile, Lee Sun-kyun died in December 2023 while under police investigation on suspicion of violating the Narcotics Control Act; he was under investigation in October that year.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.