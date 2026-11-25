Photo courtesy of Song Hye-kyo’s Instagram

Photo courtesy of Song Hye-kyo’s Instagram

[Sportschosun reporter Sohyoung Kim] Actress Song Hye-kyo showed off her timeless beauty in recent photos taken in Hong Kong. Her fresh, youthful look and delicate aura are hard to believe for someone in her mid-40s, and they immediately catch the eye.

On the 25th, Song Hye-kyo shared several photos taken in Hong Kong on her Instagram.

In the photos, Song Hye-kyo wore her long, straight hair with an ivory off-the-shoulder dress, creating a look that was both fresh and elegant. The dress drew attention to her slender waist and shoulders. In another photo, she showed off a polished yet elegant look in a shoulder-length C-curl bob and a white matching set.

Song Hye-kyo also drew attention that day by sharing several stills from Netflix’s new series Tantara. The look is quite different from the delicate, ethereal appearance she showed in Hong Kong.

In the series, Song Hye-kyo makes a dramatic transformation with a short bob and simple clothes. She plays Minja, the protagonist who works at a sewing factory, portraying a rugged, resourceful character unlike the elegant, sophisticated image she showed in her previous works. Even with a natural, unadorned look, however, her signature fresh charm remains.

The series is also drawing anticipation for the pairing of Song Hye-kyo and Gong Yoo. They play Minja and Dong-gu, who were separated in childhood and reunite as adults. Set in the Korean entertainment industry from the 1960s to the 1980s, it tells the story of people who live fiercely as they dream of success.

Song Hye-kyo recently appeared alongside Gong Yoo on Yoo Jae-suk’s web variety show Pinggyego, where they discussed the series. In a video released on the 14th, the two drew attention with their natural banter and easy rapport.

Meanwhile, the Netflix series Tantara, starring Song Hye-kyo and Gong Yoo, will begin its release on December 11 with Part 1 (Episodes 1–8).

Reporter Sohyoung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.