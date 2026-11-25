[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] The late Choi Jin-sil’s daughter, Choi Jun-hee, opened up about her concerns over her appearance and visited a dermatology clinic for intensive care.

On the 25th, Choi Jun-hee shared a video on social media showing her visit to a dermatology clinic as she opened up about her concerns over her appearance.

In the video, Choi Jun-hee said, “I hadn’t had any dermatological treatments for a while, and I hit a ‘face slump.’ Lately, my skin has become very dry from within, and I felt like my face was the only one that looked big,” revealing her concerns about her appearance.

Saying that what is known as a “face slump” had set in, she said she decided to visit her regular dermatology clinic, adding, “I rushed to the clinic that had made my face shape look beautiful.”

At the dermatology clinic, Choi Jun-hee received what is known as a “facial sculpting omakase” treatment. First, she underwent a peeling treatment to smooth her skin, followed by intensive lifting treatment. She then also received a hydrating treatment, focusing on skincare.

Choi Jun-hee drew attention by sharing the treatment process and showing how her skin changed in real time.

Choi Jun-hee has previously undergone multiple procedures and surgeries, including eye and nose surgery, facial contouring surgery and lip fillers, and has openly shared her experiences on social media. Most recently, she revealed that she had undergone her third double-eyelid surgery.

Meanwhile, Choi Jun-hee is the daughter of the late Choi Jin-sil and Cho Sung-min. She is currently active as an influencer and held a wedding ceremony last May with a non-celebrity 11 years her senior.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.