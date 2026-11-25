[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Yun Ha-jeong of “Single’s Inferno 3” has finally apologized amid controversy over her callout of inconsiderate wedding guests.

On the 25th, Yun Ha-jeong addressed the recent controversy over her callout of inconsiderate wedding guests, saying, “I’m sorry for causing so many people concern with the wedding Q&A video I recently posted.”

Yun Ha-jeong apologized, saying, “I think I reacted strongly even to small things because I wanted my once-in-a-lifetime wedding to go well. It was rash of me to talk about what happened that day with only my own feelings in mind.”

She went on to say, “I won’t say anything further so as not to cause additional harm,” and added, “From now on, I’ll think things through once more before sharing my stories and be more careful with every word I say,” reiterating her apology.

On the 23rd, Yun Ha-jeong shared an anecdote about her wedding on her YouTube channel. Saying she had had a terrible experience, she called out an inconsiderate wedding guest: “There was a couple who came to rehearse for a wedding. I heard they stood in front of the officiant’s table, acted out a wedding scene and looked through the marriage vows. The bride and groom even walked down the aisle before they were married, and their families saw them and were surprised.”

Afterward, speculation arose that the couple was Lee Gwan-hee and Yu Si-eun, who had appeared together on “Single’s Inferno 3.” The situation Yun Ha-jeong described had appeared in a vlog the two posted about attending her wedding. The pair apologized for walking down the aisle, while also saying they had deleted the vlog after apologizing to Yun Ha-jeong. Some people then criticized Yun Ha-jeong’s decision to post a callout video despite having received their apology.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

▶ The full text of Yun Ha-jeong’s post follows

Hello, I’m Yun Ha-jeong.

First, I’m sorry for causing so many people concern with the wedding Q&A video I recently posted.

I think I reacted strongly even to small things because I wanted my once-in-a-lifetime wedding to go well.

It was rash of me to talk about what happened that day with only my own feelings in mind.

I won’t say anything further so as not to cause additional harm.

From now on, I’ll think things through once more before sharing my stories and be more careful with every word I say.

I sincerely thank all the Dolphins who have shown concern for me.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.