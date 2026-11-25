Yonhap News Agency

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] The value of buildings in Seoul’s Gangnam area owned by singer and actor Rain (real name Jung Ji-hoon) is estimated to be around 150 billion won, drawing interest.

Recently, Building Tab, a YouTube channel specializing in real estate, featured a building Rain bought for about 15.9 billion won in February 2024 in the Sinsa-dong area of Gangnam District, Seoul.

The building is located in a Class 2 general residential area, but its floor area ratio is reportedly as high as 281%. The floor area ratio refers to the ratio of a building’s total above-ground floor area to the lot area. The higher the figure, the more building space can be used on the same plot of land.

Building Tab explained that the building was granted a high floor area ratio under previous standards, giving it the equivalent of about two additional floors compared with a new building constructed under current standards.

Another notable feature of the building is that a property owned by singer and actor Lee Jun-ho, formerly of 2PM, is right next door. The two, who once worked together at JYP Entertainment, have ended up as neighboring building owners in Sinsa-dong, Gangnam.

Rain’s real estate investment history is also drawing attention. In 2021, he bought a building for about 92 billion won on Gangnam-daero near Gangnam station in Seoul. A Building Tab video estimated that the building is now worth more than 140 billion won. That is an increase of at least 48 billion won from its purchase price.

Including the Sinsa-dong building he bought in 2024, the asset value of the two buildings Rain owns is estimated at around 155 billion won. Interest continues in Rain’s distinctive approach to building wealth through steady investment in real estate in the Gangnam area.

Meanwhile, Rain married actress Kim Tae-hee in 2017, and they have two children.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.