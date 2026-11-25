[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Actor On Joo-wan shared a glimpse of his sweet newlywed life with his wife, Minah, an actress and former member of the girl group Girl’s Day, prompting envy.

On the 25th, Minah posted several photos capturing moments from her life on social media, along with a camera emoji.

In the photos, Minah showed off her fashion sense, pairing a turtleneck with a black skirt and an oversized coat for a look that was both innocent and chic. Her natural yet stylish outfit further highlighted her signature lovely charm.

What caught the eye most was a tender moment with her husband, On Joo-wan. The two spent some cozy time together, posing side by side in a photo booth. On Joo-wan kissed Minah on the cheek to show his affection, and the two struck a sweet pose, pressing their cheeks together and making hand hearts. The couple’s unabashed displays of affection in front of the camera brought smiles to viewers, too.

On Joo-wan and Minah overcame their 10-year age gap and got married. The two first met through the 2016 SBS drama Beautiful Gong Shim, and went on to maintain a senior-junior relationship in the entertainment industry. They grew closer after reuniting in the 2021 musical The Days, eventually becoming a couple and building their relationship. They married in November last year.

On Joo-wan once appeared on a TV program and shared the story of how he and Minah fell in love. “We were together all day because we practiced [the musical] for 10 hours a day,” he recalled. He went on to reveal that he had confessed his feelings first: “We were practicing next to other people in the rehearsal room, and I told Minah, ‘I think I like you.’”

After a long history together, the two became a couple and went on to marry. Their affection and trust, built during their dating days, have remained unchanged since their marriage, and fans continue to send congratulations and support as they enjoy the sweetness of newlywed life.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.