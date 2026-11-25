Photo: Chae Si-ra's social media

Photo: Chae Si-ra's social media

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Young-rok] Actor Chae Si-ra showed off striking muscles that belie her age of 58.

On the 25th, Chae Si-ra shared photos on social media of herself recently working out at a gym, pushing herself hard.

In the photos, Chae Si-ra is showing off unexpectedly bulky-looking back muscles, bulging biceps and rippling arm muscles. Born in 1968 and turning 58 this year, she has a back view that seems at odds with her age.

At the height of her career, she was the epitome of innocent beauty. She was known for her delicate looks and slender figure.

But she decided to change so she could take the stage despite being no longer young. Chae Si-ra said, “For the ‘Bodhisattva Dance’ performance, I paid more attention to my arm lines than to the dance itself. I’m not that fond of exercise, so I barely worked out for almost a year after last summer, but I started going now and then in the spring. It was hard on my body and mind, whether it was hot or cold, but for the past nine and a half weeks, I kept my promise to myself and went twice a week without fail. And I pulled off the performance,” expressing her deep pride.

Chae Si-ra added, “I need to keep this momentum going somehow, since exercise is good for the brain.”

On the 18th, Chae Si-ra appeared in “Masterpiece Dance Theater,” a special program of the 47th Seoul Dance Festival held at the Grand Theater of the Seoul Arko Arts Theater, and performed “Bodhisattva Dance,” a signature work by Choi Seunghee, a pioneer of modern Korean dance.

Dressed in gold, Chae Si-ra showed off a perfect figure that made it hard to believe she was 58. Though she still looked slender at a glance when her physique was concealed by her costume, behind that appearance was rigorous self-discipline aimed at maintaining stamina that belied her age.

Reporter Kim Young-rok | lunarfly@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.