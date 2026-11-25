[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Yaongyi, the artist behind the webtoon ‘True Beauty,’ has shared an astonishing update on her weight loss after giving birth to her second child, saying she has completely regained the figure she had in her prime.

On the 25th, Yaongyi posted a short video update on her social media account (SNS) without any particular caption.

In the video, Yaongyi wears a tight-fitting black top and bottoms that show off her figure. She gazes at the camera with both arms stretched straight above her head.

The words ‘170cm, 49kg, -30kg’ emblazoned in the center of the video are especially striking.

After losing at least 30 kg following childbirth and entering the 40-kilogram range, she showed off a waist that looks small enough to fit in one hand and long, slender legs with no excess fat, boasting seemingly unreal proportions.

Influencer Otomom, who saw the post, could not hide her amazement, saying, “I really can’t believe it. She looks more like AI than AI itself.” Friends and netizens also responded enthusiastically, saying, “That figure is unreal” and “Her determination is truly incredible.”

Yaongyi previously candidly revealed that her weight had climbed as high as 83 kg when she gave birth to her second child.

After weighing 72 kg when she left the postpartum care center, she made headlines by announcing that she had lost weight to 54 kg by six months after giving birth.

At the time, she credited breastfeeding, walking 10,000 steps a day, and managing her diet by skipping dinner and eating clean. Now, eight months after giving birth, she has continued her consistent routine and lost another 5 kg, bringing her total weight loss to 34 kg and her weight to 49 kg.

Yaongyi received widespread love for her hit webtoon ‘True Beauty.’ After her divorce, she raised her son on her own before remarrying webtoon artist Seon-Uk Jeon in 2022. She welcomed her second son in March this year.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.