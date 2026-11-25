Photo source: Yoon Hyun-min’s Instagram

[Sportschosun reporter Sohyoung Kim] Yoon Hyun-min shared an update on his recovery from cruciate ligament surgery and expressed anticipation for his return to the stage in the new year.

On the 25th, Yoon Hyun-min posted a photo of the surgical site to his SNS story alongside the words, “Let’s get the stitches out.” The photo showed a relatively large surgical scar extending from his knee to his thigh, offering a sense of the condition of the area where he recently underwent cruciate ligament surgery. Earlier, Yoon shared an X-ray of his knee, saying, “Ah, it’s more serious than I thought,” and revealed the severity of his injury. On Nov. 11, he also shared an update that he had undergone surgery and was receiving inpatient treatment. At the time, comedian Lee Guk-ju visited him in the hospital and offered support as he recovered from his injury and surgery.

After beginning rehabilitation following surgery, Yoon Hyun-min is also preparing to return to the theater stage next January. He announced on social media that he would appear in the play “Return to Hamlet” and said, “As an actor, I’m very excited and happy to be able to stand on the stage at the National Theater of Korea.” He added, “I’ll work hard at both rehabilitation and rehearsals and greet you with a good performance in the new year.” The play “Return to Hamlet,” written and directed by Jang Jin, will run at the Dal-Oreum Theater at the National Theater of Korea from Jan. 5 to March 7, 2027.

Before turning to acting, Yoon Hyun-min was a professional baseball player. He played as a pitcher for the Hanwha Eagles and Doosan Bears, but, feeling he had reached his limits in the professional game and facing repeated injuries and concerns about his future, he ended his playing career. He later became fascinated with the musical “Finding Mr. Destiny,” which he happened to see, and decided to try acting. He made his acting debut in a musical in 2010. Since then, he has built his profile as an actor through work in television dramas and films, and recently announced that he would appear in the JTBC drama “Rediscovery of Love.”

Reporter Sohyoung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.