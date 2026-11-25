[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Singer Kim Bada, a former member of the band Sinawe who has a prior cannabis record, stood trial again on charges of smoking and possessing cannabis, but avoided a prison sentence after receiving a suspended sentence in the first trial.

On the 25th, a single-judge panel of Criminal Division 1 at the Sokcho Branch of the Chuncheon District Court (Judge Joo Cheol-hyeon) sentenced Kim Bada, who was indicted on charges of violating the Narcotics Control Act (cannabis), to one year and six months in prison, suspended for three years.

The court also ordered probation and 80 hours of community service, required him to attend 80 hours of drug addiction treatment classes, and ordered the seized cannabis forfeited.

However, it imposed no separate monetary forfeiture, citing the lack of objective evidence to determine the market value of the cannabis he had smoked and possessed.

Kim Bada was indicted on charges of smoking cannabis on two occasions, March 8 last year and March 8 this year, and possessing 2 grams of cannabis on March 8 this year for the purpose of smoking it.

At the final hearing held on the 28th of last month, the prosecution (the Public Prosecution Office) had sought a three-year prison sentence and a monetary forfeiture of 500,000 won.

That day, the court found all the charges in the indictment proven, based on Kim Bada’s admission to all of the offenses and the related evidence.

The court noted that “his prior criminal punishment for smoking cannabis is an unfavorable sentencing factor,” but ruled that it had “determined the sentence after favorably considering factors including the relatively few times he smoked in this case and how long ago his previous offense of the same kind occurred.”

This is, in fact, the second time Kim Bada has been punished in connection with cannabis.

He was previously indicted on charges including smoking and buying cannabis with acquaintances between 2008 and 2009, and was sentenced to one year in prison, suspended for two years.

In his closing statement at the earlier final hearing, Kim Bada pleaded for leniency, saying, “I deeply regret having become complacent because of a momentary lapse in judgment,” and, “In utter anguish, I swear I will never touch illegal cannabis again.”

Kim Bada debuted in the Korean music scene in 1996 as the fifth vocalist of the rock band Sinawe. After leaving the group, he continued performing with several bands, including Butterfly Effect, Ratios and Art of Parties. After rejoining Sinawe in 2015, he also appeared on numerous music variety shows, including I Am a Singer, Immortal Songs: Singing the Legend and King of Mask Singer.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.