[Park Aram, reporter for Sportschosun] Doctor and entrepreneur Lyuh Esther vented to her husband, medical journalist Hong Hye-geol, about the hurt she had been holding in during their trip to Hong Kong, creating tension between the couple.

The daily lives of Lyuh Esther and Hong Hye-geol, who had traveled to Hong Kong, were featured on the SBS variety show 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny,' which aired on the 24th.

That day, the couple enjoyed a meal at a Michelin-starred restaurant in Hong Kong. Hong Hye-geol complimented his wife's appearance and acted affectionately, but the mood began to change as he drank several glasses of kaoliang liquor in a row.

Lyuh Esther, who normally doesn't enjoy drinking, also picked up her glass and soon voiced her complaints about her husband. She confronted Hong Hye-geol, saying, "Honestly, you're two years younger than me, yet you've spoken informally to me your whole life and called me 'idiot' and 'stupid idiot,' haven't you?"

She also raised her voice over financial matters. Lyuh Esther aired her long-held grievances, asking, "Why do I need your permission to spend a little money on jewelry? Did you ask for my permission when you bought a bicycle?"

She also brought up how things had been early in their marriage, saying, "I've spent my whole life unable to speak informally, so now I'm doing it. You used to call me 'teacher, teacher,' and now you call me an idiot, don't you? For the first six months after we got married, you called me 'teacher,' didn't you?"

Hong Hye-geol was taken aback by his wife's sudden informal speech and complaints, and urged her to stop drinking. Lyuh Esther went further, bringing up how upset she felt when she usually tried to stop her husband from drinking, and asked Hong Hye-geol if he understood how she felt.

Afterward, Hong Hye-geol took his wife's glass and drank the remaining kaoliang liquor, then lay down on the hotel bed and fell asleep. When he was unable to make it through even the next scheduled travel activity, Lyuh Esther's complaints erupted again.

Looking at her sleeping husband, Lyuh Esther even dredged up an anecdote from when they were dating, saying, "Hey, Hong Hye-geol. You used to follow me around because you liked me, so why are you so arrogant now? What's with that attitude? You little thing who used to stand outside the door holding a cup when I came out of the shower."

Lyuh Esther and Hong Hye-geol met as senior and junior students at Seoul National University College of Medicine and married in 1994. They have two sons.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.